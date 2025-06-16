President, PM Extend Birthday Wishes to Telangana BJP Chief Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led political leaders who birthday wishes to Telangana BJP chief and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy. Prime Minister Modi in his message lauded Kishan Reddy as “a prominent grassroots leader and a driving force behind strengthening India’s coal and mines sector.” Notably President Murmu personally called Kishan Reddy over the phone and greeted him.

Modi also recalled Kishan Reddy’s dedication to building a self-reliant India, highlighting his pivotal role in advancing the coal and mines sectors essential for the country’s development.

Kishan Reddy in a message expressed deep gratitude to the Prime Minister and thanked him for his continued guidance. He acknowledged the privilege of serving Maa Bharati under Modi’s leadership and reaffirmed his resolve to work tirelessly towards a strong Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Kishan Reddy also thanked President Murmu for her greetings.

Kishan Reddy also extended his gratitude to Union home minister Amit Shah and senior Cabinet colleagues for their birthday wishes received over telephone calls. He also thanked Odisha Governor Hari Babu for praying for his good health and long life dedicated to public service.