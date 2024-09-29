President Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav

Hyderabad:President Droupadi Murmu expressed the hope that the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav, which she inaugurated at Rashtrapati Nilayam here, would serve as a bridge between the northeastern and southern parts of the country, promoting greater understanding and cultural exchange.

The eight-day festival is organised by Rashtrapati Nilayam in collaboration with the ministry of development of the north-eastern region and the culture ministry.



The festival, which will run from September 29 to October 6 between 10 am and 8 pm, will showcase the traditions of eight north-eastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura — featuring over 400 artistes, including performers, chefs and craftsmen.



Alongside the President, Union culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and the Governors of eight northeastern states were present at the inaugural event.



From Assam’s Bihu dance to Meghalaya’s Wangala, 18 different traditional dance forms will be performed each day, alongside choir and band performances. Cultural performances are scheduled daily from 5 pm to 8 pm, with bands such as Doctor & The Band from Manipur and Six Strings from Assam.



Beyond performances, the festival offers visitors a chance to engage with artisans, purchase authentic handlooms and handicrafts, and savour regional delicacies.



Entry to the event is free, but tickets must be booked through the Rashtrapati Bhavan website https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in or collected at kiosks at the venue. Further, shuttle bus services will be available across the city.

