Prepare plans to bring 80 TMC water from Tummidihatti to Sundilla: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday directed the irrigation department to prepare comprehensive plans to draw 80 tmc ft of water from the Tummidihatti project to the Sundilla barrage, and to finalise estimations for repairing the damaged Sundilla barrage. The Chief Minister said that the works must be expedited to ensure water supply to the Sripada Yellampalli project and to provide irrigation and drinking water to the erstwhile Adilabad district.

At a meeting with top irrigation officials, Revanth Reddy reviewed the condition of key barrages of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme (KLIS) —Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram —and sought detailed reports on the nature of damage and the repairs required. He instructed the officials to ensure that the contract agencies responsible for their construction also bore accountability for the repair works. Revanth Reddy said repair plans must be prepared scientifically and executed without delay.

The government is examining cost-efficient alternatives to revive the Pranahita-Chevella Sujala Sravanthi Project in a technically and financially sustainable manner. For this, it is exploring the feasibility of a revised alignment through the Sundilla link, which could lower project expenditure by around 10 to 12 per cent, reduce land acquisition by nearly half, and save approximately `1,500 crore when compared to earlier plans. The revised alignment also avoids coal-bearing geological zones that had stalled work on the previous route.

The Chief Minister asked officials to prepare realistic cost estimates by factoring in earlier works and existing structures. These plans are to be integrated into a long-term strategy for ensuring sustainable water availability for agriculture and drinking purposes in the north Telangana districts. The CM said his aim was to make every drop of Godavari water useful for Telangana farmers.

The Chief Minister also held discussions on the letter recently sent by Union jal shakti minister C.R. Patil to the state government, which raised several points regarding the condition and progress of irrigation projects. Revanth Reddy briefed the officials on the contents of the letter and instructed them to prepare detailed, project-wise analysis reports covering the condition of all major dams and barrages in the state.

The Chief Minister is learnt to have directed officials to set up a committee to oversee the safety issues at the Singur dam that were previously flagged by a dam safety review panel set up by the irrigation department. Since repairs to the dam will require the reservoir to be emptied, which in turn will mean a crop holiday to the ayacut served by the project, officials were told to make preparations in this direction.

Revanth Reddy made it clear that the irrigation department must complete all technical assessments before the next review meeting in the second week of November. The follow-up meeting will examine the project-wise reports and finalise further steps for the restoration and strengthening of the damaged barrages.