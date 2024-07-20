Prepare plans to attract IT employees, domestic and international tourists to Telangana: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Mallu Vikramarka here on Saturday said Adilabad, Khammam, Mahbubnagar and Warangal districts were endowed with green and dense forests with waterfalls.



“Such places should be identified and amenities be developed to attract IT employees, domestic and international tourists as these places have potential to generate revenue to the government,” he said.

He along with Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao held a budget review meeting of the Tourism, Culture, Sports and NCC department at the Secretariat here on Saturday. Bhatti inquired about the duties being discharged by ‘Sanskrutika Saradhi’ artistes' in the last seven months.

He said the services of artistes were not being utilized properly for development of the society and directed officials to draw a plan for effectively using their services. The previous government had started many constructions in the last 10 years and left them incomplete and as a result hundreds of crores of rupees of public money was rendered useless.

Therefore constructions that were 90 per cent complete should be identified and completed and plans should be charted out to construct other incomplete buildings in phases.

Bhatti noted that there were several sports grounds in the State. As they were not being used, encroachments were taking place. Officials should swing into action immediately, organise sports activities daily to put them to good use.

He suggested that arrangements be made to conduct sports for students of residential school students in these playgrounds. The government has information about encroachment of some sports grounds, Mr Bhatti said, instructing officials to immediately focus their attention and evict the encroachers and protect government properties.

Plans should be formulated to ensure year-long activities in the government sports grounds, he instructed. He also asked officials concerned to submit a detailed report on properties owned by the Tourism department as well as leased properties.

The Deputy Chief Minister asked the Tourism and Culture departments to utilise Outer Ring Road (ORR), major Irrigation projects and forests for tourism development and for generating income.

Krishna Rao said culture is not only about songs, dances and games. “Many are not aware that Culture is also about the lifestyle of people. Artistes should strive to bring better changes in people’s lifestyle and create awareness about food, attire and other aspects among rural people,” he said.

He instructed officers to modernise the check posts in the State on a full scale and to prepare comprehensive plans for it. Though the State has rich cultural wealth and heritage, they were not being highlighted to achieve results on a full scale. In the coming days focus should be paid to attract domestic and international tourists on a big scale, he added.