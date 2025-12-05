Prepare Plan for Overall Development of OU: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Friday asked senior officials to prepare a blueprint for the overall development of the Osmania University.

Participating in a meeting convened with officials at his residence in Jubilee Hills, he said he would visit Osmania University on December 10 and added the State government was ready to spend necessary funds for the development of the university.

“The university should have buildings based on the number of students. We are ready to spend money for the development of the university. We should focus on the construction of new buildings rather than repairing buildings,” he said.

He advised officials to collect opinions of students while preparing the university development plan, which must be announced on December 31. The university should be made the best institute and the students should be trained to compete with the world. The university teachers should be sent abroad for training, he added.