Preparations Underway For Grand Ashada Bonalu Beginning On June 26

Hyderabad: Endowment minister Konda Surekha has issued a strict directive to officials to ensure well-organised celebrations of the Ashada Bonalu Jatara across 28 major Goddess temples in the twin cities. Emphasising meticulous planning, she said the government had allocated Rs 20 crore for the festival and was prepared to release additional funds as needed.

Recalling the challenges faced during last year’s celebrations, particularly by minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Surekha urged officials to proactively address all issues to ensure a smooth experience for both devotees and VIP visitors. Last year, Prabhakar was forced to stage a sit-in protest at Balkampet temple for violation of protocol by the temple authorities. He sustained minor injuries when the crowd pushed him.This year’s Bonalu festivities will commence on June 26 at Golconda, followed by celebrations at Balkampet, Lashkar Bonalu, and in the Old City. The festival will feature traditional rituals such as the Rangam and Thottela processions. Though there were around 3,000 odd small and medium temples, the government has decided to release funds for 28 major temples.

Surekha directed endowment department officials to closely coordinate with revenue officials before disbursing cheques for the decoration of temples. She underscored the critical role of the police department in maintaining order.

Minister Prabhakar called for a comprehensive action plan for the celebrations, urging officials to learn from last year’s shortcomings and ensure flawless execution. He stressed the need for additional funding beyond the current Rs 20 crore, as more temples have been included under Ashada Bonalu celebrations.

DGP Jitender announced the formation of a dedicated social messaging group comprising temple committees to enhance communication and coordination, ensuring the festival’s smooth and successful conduct. Endowment principal secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer, Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand and others took part in the review meeting.