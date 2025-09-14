Preparations Begin for Godavari Pushkaralu 2027 at Chennur, Basar

Adilabad: Preparations are already underway for the Godavari Pushkaralu scheduled for July 2027 in the erstwhile Adilabad district. New Pushkara ghats will be constructed, and repairs will be made to the existing ghats at Chennur and Basar to facilitate holy dips in the Godavari during the festival.

At Chennur in Mancherial district, the Godavari takes a northward turn, known as Uttara Vahini, which is considered highly sacred. Thousands of devotees throng this spot during Pushkaralu to take a holy dip, believing it holds special religious significance. The fresh water flowing at this stretch of the river is also said to attract large numbers of devotees.

According to popular belief, Uttara Vahini is more sanctified than other locations, with devotees strongly feeling that even the gods prefer to bathe here. Local folklore adds to this faith: it is said that the goddess Godavari, upon seeing the naked deity Bhairavudu, turned her course northward out of shyness. A stone idol of Bhairavudu on a hillock near Velala village in Chennur mandal is seen as evidence of this legend.

Apart from its religious importance, the scenic beauty of the Godavari at Chennur, with its sandy banks and surrounding hillocks, draws both devotees and visitors.

Labour minister Gaddam Vivek, who inspected the Pushkara ghats at Chennur on Saturday, said special arrangements will be made for elderly devotees and those with medical conditions to take a dip in the river. To avoid congestion and inconvenience, vehicles, including those of VIPs, will not be allowed up to the riverbank, and all devotees will be required to walk to the water.

The minister said nearly 10 lakh devotees are expected to visit Chennur during the festival. The district administration is preparing facilities such as parking, drinking water, sanitation, temporary shelters, traffic control, and emergency services to accommodate the influx.

Devotees also visit Basar during Pushkaralu to bathe in the Godavari and offer prayers to Goddess Saraswati. The state government is planning to develop the Basar temple with Rs 190 crore under a master plan, and officials expect the works to be completed before the festival begins.