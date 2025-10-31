Premsagar Rao's Elevation to Change Political Equations in Adilabad

Adilabad: The state government which issued orders appointing Mancherial MLA Kokkirala Premsagar Rao as chairman of the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd on Friday, granting him the status of a Cabinet Minister had earlier aspired for a ministerial berth but was unsuccessful.

Premsagar Rao was reportedly disappointed when he was denied a ministry in the previous Cabinet expansion, while Chennur MLA Gaddam Vivek was inducted. Following this, the party high command, particularly AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, is said to have convinced him by assuring a significant position in the government.

His appointment with Cabinet rank is expected to alter the political equations in the erstwhile Adilabad district, where he enjoys strong support and a sizable follower base.

Political circles suggest that his experience and influence will be used in the upcoming local body elections to help the Congress win Zilla Parishad seats and further strengthen the party in the region.