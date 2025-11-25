Preliminary Probe Confirms Irregularities at Kaloji Health University

Warangal: The state government has ordered a preliminary investigation into the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) after facing allegations that a PG medical student was illegally awarded extra marks and passed, violating examination rules.

The initial committee probe confirmed that irregularities did occur. The allegations were posed on a private medical college student, who was initially not in the pass list but was later declared passed on November 21 without proper procedure.

The controversy erupted when some students brought the issue to the light. Responding to the incident, principal secretary of health, medical and family welfare department Christina Z. Chongthu has instructed the officials concerned to launch an immediate preliminary inquiry by forming a three-member committee consisting of Dr Raja Rao, the Osmania Medical College principal, Dr Sandhya, the Kakatiya Medical College principal, and Warangal SP (vigilance department) Srinivas Rao.

The committee has visited the university and conducted its initial investigation. Findings confirmed that irregularities did take place, specifically regarding a PG (general medicine) student of a private college in south Telangana who passed despite not being on the initial results’ list released on November 4.

The committee has also examined the papers of 155 students who had applied for re-counting, though university registrar Dr Nagarjuna Reddy stated that none of these students had passed after the re-counting process.

The university registrar confirmed that a total of 2.123 PG candidates appeared for the theory exams (October 7-15) and practical exams (October 23 to November 1) with 1,918 students getting passes while 205 failed, He noted that the full investigation would bring out the truth if anomalies exist.

Meanwhile, medical students are demanding a full-scale inquiry into the university, alleging that it is not an one-off incident. They are calling for a forensic audit of the examination results’ logins by experienced IT professionals to uncover the full extent of the alleged corruption, which included accusation that five students were illegally passed after large sums of money were involved.