Pregnant YouTuber Stabbed to Death by Husband in Jagtial

Jagtial: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in Madhapur village of Korutla mandal in Jagtial district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Vaishnavi, a YouTuber, was four months pregnant at the time of the attack. According to police, her husband Hari Babu, who works on a contractual basis at a government hospital, is the prime accused in the case.

The couple had a love marriage about eight months ago and had been living in Madhapur since then. Police said the couple had been facing frequent arguments and differences over the past few days.

In the early hours of Tuesday, around 4 am, Hari Babu allegedly attacked Vaishnavi with a knife and fled the scene. She was later found lying in a pool of blood.

A case has been registered, and police have launched a search operation to trace the accused. Further investigation is underway.