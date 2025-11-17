Pregnant Woman Dies by Suicide Over Dowry Harassment in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: In a tragic incident, a seven-month pregnant woman died by suicide in Sriramulapally village of Ellanthakunta mandal in Karimnagar district on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Mounika, 21, was allegedly driven to take the extreme step due to dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws, her family members said.

According to the police, Mounika was married last December to Prashant of Buddaram village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. Although her family had provided dowry in the form of cash and gold at the time of the wedding, her parents alleged that Prashant and his family soon began pressuring her for additional dowry. They claimed that the harassment intensified over time. Unable to bear the continuous abuse, Mounika returned to her parental home in Sriramulapally and died by suicide there.

Seeking justice, her parents filed a complaint demanding strict action against Prashant and his family, whom they hold responsible for the death of their seven-month pregnant daughter.

The police have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.