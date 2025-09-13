Pregnant Tribal Woman Hides In Fields To Avoid Hospital Delivery

ADILABAD: In a rare incident, a pregnant Adivasi woman, Atram Bheem Bai (43), belonging to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), hid in cotton fields on the outskirts of her village to avoid being taken to a government hospital for delivery on Friday morning. When the medical staff of Ankoli PHC reached Dahiguda village in Adilabad Rural mandal to escort her to RIMS, Adilabad, she was not found at home or in the village.

On learning that the medical team was on its way, Atram Bheem Bai had left her house to avoid institutional delivery. Villagers and medical staff, led by Dr Sarfaraz, searched for over an hour before finding her in the fields with her son. They heaved a sigh of relief on locating her, brought her back to the village, and counselled her on the importance of institutional delivery.

Initially, she refused to accompany the medical staff but eventually agreed after community elders and health workers persuaded her. She was then shifted in an ambulance to RIMS, Adilabad, where she developed labour pains. Within an hour of admission, she delivered a healthy male baby. Both mother and child are safe and doing well.

Some Kolam Adivasi women, classified as PVTGs and living in remote areas, are still reluctant to opt for institutional deliveries in government hospitals. Officials say this hesitation stems from fear, often linked to bitter past experiences of other women in their villages.