Pregnant Doctor Killed in Road Accident in Warangal

Warangal: A pregnant woman died in a road accident in the city on Tuesday. The woman, identified as Mamata Rani, a doctor working at a private hospital on Hunter Road, hailed from Bathampalli village in Chincholi mandal of Gulbarga district in Karnataka. She was married last year to Raghavendra, a doctor from Narayanpet. Both were working as doctors in Warangal.

According to Mattewada Sub-Inspector Shivakrishna, the accident occurred when the couple were returning home after duty hours. A tipper hit their bike from behind, causing severe injuries to the woman. Locals rushed her to a private hospital for treatment, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The tipper driver, identified as Ansari, a resident of Jharkhand, has been taken into custody. A case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman’s husband.