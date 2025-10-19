Pregnant Dengue Patient Dies After Alleged Medical Negligence in Manchal

Hyderabad: A seven-month pregnant woman, a dengue patient suffering from a haemoglobin deficiency, died allegedly due to medical negligence at the Manchal government hospital, police said on Sunday. S. Manasa, a homemaker from Lingampalli in Manchal, was undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital where she died on Saturday.

According to Manchal inspector A. Madhu, Manasa had been consulting with doctors at the Government Maternity Hospital in Koti. The doctor informed her that she had a haemoglobin deficiency and advised her to take an iron supplement injection. “Believing it to be a routine iron injection, the family went to the Manchal government hospital,” the inspector said.

About 15 minutes after the injection was administered, allegedly without preliminary tests, Manasa suffered seizures. She was taken to a private hospital in Manchal, referred to the Koti hospital, and later shifted to Osmania General Hospital for better treatment, where she died on Saturday morning.

Her family alleged that Dr Manmitha of the Manchal government hospital was responsible for the negligence. Based on a complaint lodged by Manasa’s husband, a cab driver, police registered a case of medical negligence against the doctor and the hospital.

“The family claimed Manasa had tested positive for dengue, yet the doctor failed to examine her properly before administering the injection,” the inspector said, adding that action would follow after the police received the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report.