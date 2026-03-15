Pre-Dawn Fire Near Qutub Shahi Tombs

Hyderabad: A fire broke out near the Qutub Shahi tombs in the early hours of Friday, sparking panic among worshippers gathered for late‑night prayers. No casualties were reported. Filmnagar station fire officer (SFO) Ramesh said the call was received at 3.12 am and crews rushed to the spot. The blaze had reportedly erupted from a tyre shop on the footpath near the tombs.

Locals offering prayers noticed the flames and alerted officials. “It was a small fire, probably due to careless smoking near the shop. We have received similar fire calls earlier as well. However, the exact cause remains under investigation,” SFO Ramesh said.

While the exact number of people present is not known, local sources estimated that around 1,500 were at the site when the incident occurred.