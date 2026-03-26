PRC: Harish Rao Terms the Extension of Deadline as ‘Betrayal’ of Employees

Hyderabad:BRS deputy floor leader T. Harish Rao termed the decision of the state government to extend the deadline for fixation of the pay scales as nothing but ‘betrayal’ of the employees. He urged the government to withdraw the memo and immediately announce the PRC.

While taking part in the debate on demands for grants, the former legislative affairs minister challenged the state government’s decision of making public a key policy decision, while the Assembly was in session. “GAD has announced a key decision, which reduces the esteem and respect of the house. A policy decision was taken and leaked to the media. The finance minister should have announced it in the House, but the order was made public, reducing the respectability of the house. I urge the Speaker to give a ruling that the government brings to book the officials responsible for the mistake. ,” he noted.





