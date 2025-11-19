Prayers Held at Shahi Masjid for Saudi Accident Victims

Hyderabad:Condolence meetings and prayers were conducted at the Shahi Masjid in Public Gardens on Tuesday in memory of the Umrah pilgrims who died in the road accident in Saudi Arabia.

Dr Ahsan Al-Hamoomi, Khateeb of the masjid, said, “After the Zohar prayers, a gathering of condolence, Quran recitation and prayers for forgiveness was held in memory of pilgrims passed away.”



Words of support were shared with all the relatives who attended prayers. He said in Islam, condolence and pursa(saying words of comfort) are very important because they bring people together, ease the family sorrow and hope in Allah’s mercy.



TMREIS president Faheem Qureshi, Telangana Haj committee chairman Syed Afzal Biyabani, Religious scholars and students from Madarsa attended the prayers.