Pratyusha Case: SC Asks Siddharth to Surrender Before Police in 4 Weeks

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Siddharth Reddy, who got imprisonment for attempting suicide and abetting film actress Pratyusha to suicide, to surrender before the police in four weeks.

The incident occurred in 2002. A local court in Nampally sentenced Siddharth Reddy to five years imprisonment in the case. But in 2011, the High Court reduced the punishment to two years and increased the fine to Rs.50,000.

Believing that Pratyusha did not get justice with the verdict, her mother Sarojini approached the Supreme Court in 2012 and since then the case was under investigation. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court asked Siddharth Reddy to surrender before the police.

Stating that she would welcome the verdict delivered by the Supreme Court, Sarojini alleged that Siddharth did not get stern punishment in the case as the evidence collected after the incident was tampered with.