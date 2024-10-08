Prashanth Kumar Reelected as AAAI President

Hyderabad: Prasanth Kumar, the chief executive officer of GroupM South Asia, has been re-elected as the president of Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) for the year 2024-25 at its annual general body meeting held in Mumbai.



Prasanth Kumar is a GroupM veteran having worked in the organisation in various capacities for over 20 years in his overall experience of over two decades in advertising.

After his election, Prasanth Kumar said he was deeply honoured by the trust AAAI members placed in him for another term as the president. “Our goal is to provide steadfast support to the entire ecosystem, helping the industry navigate challenges and seize new opportunities.”

Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas India, South East & North Asia (Japan & South Korea), has been unanimously elected vice-president of the association. The other elected members of the Board are Sam Balsara from Madison Communications, Tanya Goyal from Everest Brand Solutions,Tapas Gupta from BEI Confluence Communication and Vishandas Hardasani from Matrix Publicities and Media India.

In addition to them, the other elected members are Mohit Joshi from Havas Media India, and Santosh Kumar from Innocean Worldwide Communications. Kunal Lalani from Crayons Advertising, Rohan Mehta from Kinnect,Chandramouli Muthu from Kochi-based Maitri Advertising Works, Vikram Sakhuja from Platinum Advertising, Kalyan Sarkar from Standard Publicity and K. Srinivas from Hyderabad’s Sloka Advertising.

Immediate past president, Anupriya Acharya will be an ex-officio member of the AAAI Board for 2024-25.