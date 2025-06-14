Praneeth Rao Appears Before SIT

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is likely to question former SIB chief T. Prabhakar Rao along with another key accused, G. Praneeth Rao in connection with the phone-tapping case on Saturday. The SIT also kept a close vigil in getting inputs as to whether Praneeth Rao met Prabhakar Rao after he arrived from the USA.

The SIT officials grilled Praneeth Rao for a couple of hours on Friday and recorded his statement and reportedly obtained documented statements from the accused. The SIT officials questioned Praneeth Rao regarding instructions to him to destroy the hard disks that contained sensitive data of phone tapping conversation records.

Even though Praneeth Rao tried to avoid giving answers, the SIT officials focused on getting inputs explaining the intensity of the case in which the then SIB officials violated the law by intercepting the phones of political leaders, celebrities, journalists and judges.

It was reported that when Praneeth Rao tried to explain that he had given details in earlier questioning at the time of his arrest, the SIT officials reportedly produced circumstantial evidence before Praneeth Rao and tried to get further inputs. Even though he maintained a silence, the officials partially obtained inputs.

The SIT officials, who already served notice to Prabhakar Rao asking him to appear before the SIT on Saturday, are likely to question him together with Praneeth Rao. The SIT also kept a close vigil on the movements of Prabhakar Rao whom he is meeting at his residence.