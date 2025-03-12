Pranay’s Wife Thanks Court for Sentencing Hubby’s Killers

Nalgonda: “Justice has been served,” said Permalla Amrutha Varshini, wife of Dalit youth P. Pranay, on Tuesday, responding to the sentencing of her husband’s killers on Monday by the Nalgonda SC/ST Special Court.

‘Rest in peace’, she posted in her WhatsApp status, along with an emoji of sadness.

“To all well-wishers, the wait is over, and justice has been served. My heart is full of emotions… hoping this judgment reduces the number of offences and atrocities in the name of honour,” Amrutha wrote in her Instagram account.

“My heartfelt gratitude to the police department, special public prosecutor and media persons for your unwavering support,” she said, adding she did not want to subject her son to pressure and therefore did not speak to the media after the verdict. “I request all well-wishers to understand and respect our privacy,” Amrutha said. She also posted the same message on her YouTube channel, AmruthaPranay.