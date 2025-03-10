Pranay Murder: Tight security for honour killing convicts

Nalgonda: Azgar Ali, convicted in the honour killing of Dalit youth Perumalla Pranay Kumar, was brought to the Nalgonda District Court by the Gujarat police on Monday. Ali is serving a life sentence in the Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for the murder of Gujarat former home minister Haren Pandya. They were accompanied by a Telangana deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

Police had made tight security arrangements at the Nalgonda District Court premises where the SC/ST Special Court delivered its verdict in the Perumalla Pranay Kumar honour killing case.

Subash Sharma, hired assassin, was transported from Cherlapally Central Jail with armed police personnel in a separate vehicle.

Authorities deployed more than 20 police officers at the main gate of the District Court who thoroughly frisked those entering the premises. Barricades were placed on the route leading to the SC/ST Special Court building, accompanied by an additional 20 officers, and a metal detector was installed at the court building’s entrance.

Following the court proceedings, Azgar Ali was taken back to Sabarmati Jail in a Gujarat police vehicle, while Subash Sharma was returned to Cherlapally Central Jail in a different vehicle. The five other convicts were transferred to the Nalgonda District Jail.