Pranam Day Care Centre for Elderly Opened

Nizamabad: With the objective of ensuring the welfare of senior citizens, the Telangana government has launched the “Pranam” programme, the first of its kind in the country, under which day care centres are being established for the elderly across districts, said Government adviser P. Sudarshan Reddy. On Wednesday, he, along with district collector Ila Tripathi, inaugurated a newly established day care centre for senior citizens at the Red Cross Society building in Nizamabad city.

Addressing the gathering, Sudarshan Reddy said the welfare of the elderly is vital to social development. He said the government has set up day care centres to provide healthcare support, strengthen mental well-being and ensure a dignified lifestyle for senior citizens. He advised children to care for their aged parents with love and not neglect them.

Recalling a recent announcement by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, he said that a portion of salaries of employees who fail to take care of their parents would be paid directly to their parents. He also urged doctors serving the elderly to adopt a humane approach and prescribe medicines judiciously. Appreciating the Red Cross Society’s services to patients suffering from thalassemia and sickle cell disease, he announced the sanction of ₹15 lakh from his quota funds.

District collector Ila Tripathi said the day care centre, aimed at providing mental happiness, social bonding and essential services, should be managed efficiently and developed as a model for the district. She noted that the facility would benefit elderly persons facing loneliness. Emphasising the need to expand such programmes through the Red Cross with government support, she highlighted the importance of providing nutritious and strengthening food to senior citizens. She encouraged them to live confidently and cheerfully without feeling burdened by age, and assured that a lift would be installed for their convenience as the centre is located on an upper floor. After inspecting the facilities, Sudarshan Reddy and Tripathi appealed to senior citizens to make full use of the centre.