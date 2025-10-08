Pranahita Site under fresh Geological Review

ADILABAD: The state government appears keen on assessing the soil conditions beneath the Pranahita river at Tummidihatti in Kautala mandal, Komaram Bheem district, before moving ahead with the proposed barrage. The exercise follows concerns arising from the sinking of piers at the Medigadda barrage under the Kaleshwaram project.

Irrigation principal secretary Prashant Patil visited the Tummidihatti site on Tuesday and interacted with engineers about the geological structure, earlier soil test results, and riverbed composition. He sought updates from chief engineer Satyaraja Chandra of Mancherial and deputy engineer Venkataramana of Kagaznagar regarding the depth of sand deposits and rock formations at the site.

Patil also reviewed the status of canals dug earlier under the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Pranahita–Chevella Sujala Sravanti project. The visit drew curiosity among locals, who wondered if the government was preparing to restart construction.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has already announced that a delegation will soon visit Maharashtra to hold talks with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on reviving the Pranahita project and finalising details related to the barrage’s height and submergence in Maharashtra.