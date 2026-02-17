 Top
Prakasham Bazaar Median Razed To Ease Traffic

Telangana
17 Feb 2026 10:01 PM IST

Over 60 vendors had occupied the half-kilometre divider, worsening congestion in the bustling shopping hub.

Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy personally monitoring removal of the road median at Prakasham Bazar, Nalgonda, early Tuesday. (DC)

Nalgonda: In its first major move, the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation on Tuesday demolished the four-foot-wide road median at Prakasham Bazar to ease traffic congestion. Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy supervised the operation at 4:30 am. alongside municipal staff.

Over 60 vendors had occupied the half-kilometre divider, worsening congestion in the bustling shopping hub. The sudden demolition shocked traders, but Venkat Reddy assured them that livelihoods would be protected and no small vendor would suffer.

The minister explained that the step is part of a larger plan to transform Nalgonda into a “Super Smart City.” Vendors will be relocated to the Old Collectorate premises, while mini-lorry parking will shift to Housing Board land on Devarakonda Road.

Prakasham Bazar will also see underground cabling and a new CC road to improve safety and traffic flow. Officials estimate nearly 10,000 daily visitors, with congestion rising due to rapid urban growth.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
P. Srinivas
About the AuthorP. Srinivas

