Prajwala Gets High Court Nod For Minor Victim’s Abortion

Hyderabad:Justice K. Sarath of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government and the Gandhi Hospital superintendent to constitute a medical board to formulate an opinion for termination of pregnancy of a rape victim. The judge was dealing with a plea filed by Prajwala, an NGO. The petitioner contended that upon a direction of the Magistrate, the minor victim was admitted to the institution for rehabilitation and during a routine medical checkup, it was observed that the victim exhibited physical symptoms suggestive of pregnancy. The petitioner further contended that diagnostic tests confirmed that the victim was around 20 weeks’ gestation. Prajwala submitted that after the victim expressed her desire to terminate the pregnancy, it made a representation to the Sessions Judge to pass appropriate directions to facilitate the medical termination of pregnancy of the minor victim. It was alleged by the petitioner that Sessions Judge verbally expressed its inability to pass any orders. Counsel for the petitioner, Deepak Misra, cited the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and its rules, arguing that forcing a minor victim, already a survivor of sexual exploitation and trafficking, to continue the pregnancy would, by legal presumption, cause her grave mental harm. He further argued that minor victim is entitled to seek termination if it causes grave injury to her physical and mental health. The judge considering the same directed constitution of medical board so as to formulate an opinion whether pregnancy can be terminated or not. The judge made it clear that the opinion is to be made and communicated within a week.

Notice to CS for denial of sop benefit



A two-judge panel comprising Acting Chief Justice P. Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yarra on Tuesday issued notice to Telangana Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, and principal secretary, Municipal Administration Urban Development Department (MAUD) T.K. Sreedevi, in a contempt case relating to not providing the benefit of the Indiramma Atimiya Bharosa scheme to a landless agricultural labourer. The panel took on file a contempt case filed by Gavinolla Srinivas. The petitioner alleged that the respondents deliberately failed to comply with the orders passed by the court earlier in a PIL. The petitioner had filed a PIL questioning the action of authorities in not providing the benefit of the scheme of Rs 12,000 per annum to landless agricultural labourers living in 129 municipal towns across the state on par with beneficiaries living in villages. The bench directed the petitioner to resubmit the earlier representation submitted by him in January along with a copy of this order to the authorities and further directed them to consider and decide the same in accordance with law within four weeks. The petitioner alleged that despite directions of the Court, respondents failed to comply with the same and were guilty of contempt. The bench while ordering notices to respondents adjourned the matter after 30 days for further adjudication.



Bail to Kadapa labourers in 1994 drugs case



Justice J. Sreenivas Rao of the Telangana High Court granted bail to two daily wage labourers from Kadapa district in a long-pending NDPS case dating back to 1994 involving alleged possession of 250 kg of ganja. The judge was hearing a criminal revision petition filed by Surath Subrahmanyam and Pogadathota Narsimhulu, who were accused in a case registered at Kothagudem Town Police Station. The petitioners contended that though a charge sheet was filed in 1994, they were never served any summons and were unaware that non-bailable warrants had been issued against them in 1998. They claimed they had no knowledge of the proceedings for the past 27 years and submitted that their absence was not wilful but due to lack of legal awareness. The men contended that they have no other criminal antecedents and currently work as coolies to support their families. The applicants surrendered before the trial court in May 2025 and sought bail, which was rejected on the ground of prolonged non-appearance. Before the High Court, they assured that they would cooperate with the trial and comply with all conditions. Considering the case’s long pendency, the applicants’ clean records, and their voluntary surrender, the judge released the petitioners on conditional bail. The judge also directed the trial court to expedite the proceedings and dispose of the case within six months.



HC sets deadline for ex-bank staffer case



Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court took on registered a writ plea filed by a former employee of the State Bank of India, seeking directions for the expeditious disposal of a industrial dispute pending since 2002. The judge heard a writ plea filed by Komdamudi Chandrasekhar Rao, who previously worked at the SBI Ponnur Branch in Guntur district. The petitioner sought that his termination had been the subject of an industrial dispute pending before the Central Government Industrial Tribunal-cum-Labour Court, Hyderabad. He contended that despite an earlier High Court direction issued in June 2014, his case remained undecided on merits, causing him immense hardship over more than two decades. In the present writ plea, the petitioner asked the court for a time-bound disposal of the said industrial dispute by the Tribunal. He argued that the prolonged pendency of the matter not only violated principles of natural justice, but also infringed his right to livelihood under the Constitution. The respondent authorities, including the SBI, did not dispute the pendency of the case or the relief sought. Taking note of the submissions, Justice Nanda disposed of the writ plea with a direction to the Central Government Industrial Tribunal-cum-Labour Court to adjudicate and dispose of the industrial dispute on merits, in accordance with law, and after affording due opportunity of hearing to all parties. The judge further directed that the matter be concluded expeditiously within eight weeks from the date of receipt of the order.