Prajavani resolves 66% of complaints

Hyderabad: CM Prajavani, a grievance redressal programme aimed at resolving public complaints, has solved 66 per cent of the issues received, reflecting growing public trust in the initiative, said Dr G. Chinna Reddy, vice chairman of the State Planning Commission. He was speaking at a meeting on “Citizen-Centric Governance: The Role of Prajavani and Public Administration in Telangana” at MCRHRD on Wednesday.

Dr Chinna Reddy highlighted that Prajavani, conducted every Tuesday and Friday, has completed 110 weeks, receiving 92,072 applications. Of these, 53,303 were related to grievances, and 35,001 have been resolved, achieving a success rate of 66 per cent. The remaining 38,769 applications, linked to various government schemes, have been forwarded to the respective departments for further action.

He noted that most complaints pertain to housing, ration cards, pensions, and issues related to the Dharani land records portal. “Prajavani has established a structured system with officers at different levels and an online tracking mechanism. Complaints are assigned to the relevant departments, and a dedicated tracking team monitors progress. We don’t just accept complaints; we also follow up with officials to ensure resolution,” Dr Chinna Reddy said. Prajavani state nodal officer Divya Devarajan said the programme remains a top priority, with efforts focused on resolving issues at the local level.

Speaking at the event, HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath described Prajavani as a crucial platform for addressing public concerns, ensuring timely justice, and reinforcing trust in the government. “People are approaching us with various grievances, and we are taking strict action against encroachments on lakes, ponds and drainage channels. Eighty per cent of the issues can be resolved through discussions and proper guidance, while only 20 per cent require complex intervention,” he explained.

Ranganath said HYDRAA conducts the Prajavani programme diligently every Monday, with direct interactions between officials and citizens. “We review the progress of Prajavani applications twice a week to ensure timely action,” he said. He made a PowerPoint presentation on HYDRAA’s grievance redressal process, showcasing resolved cases and the programme’s benefits to the public.

He also emphasised the need to address grievances at lower administrative levels to prevent people from having to approach district or state officials. “This system must be strengthened to resolve problems efficiently,” he added.

The event was attended by Captain Lingala Panduranga Reddy, head of the Centre for Telangana Studies, former IAS officer Vishnu and other officials.