Prajavani Resolves 48K Grievances in 2 Years

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister’s Prajavani programme has completed two years since its inception. Officials stated that of the 1,12,245 applications received over this period, 47,935 grievances have been resolved.

The initiative has become an important platform for citizens to raise their concerns directly with the government. With an average of almost 1,000 applications submitted each week, people from across the state file grievances relating to land records, pensions, housing, employment and healthcare.

The programme is closely monitored by Dr G. Chinna Reddy, vice-chairman of the state Planning Board, together with state nodal officer Divya Devarajan. Special facilities are provided at the Prajavani centre, including a help desk to assist applicants, medical camps, drinking water and affordable meals at Rs. 5. Battery buggies, wheelchairs and ambulance services are also arranged for senior citizens and differently-abled persons.

Officials confirmed that the programme will continue to prioritise faster and more effective grievance redressal in the coming years.