Prajavani programme: GHMC receives 26 complaints on Monday

Hyderabad: The GHMC head office received 26 complaints, six of them over the phone, at Monday’s Prajavani programme.



The complaints pertained to illegal constructions and bad roads. GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata, in the midst of a legal fight over her allocation to AP, did not attend the programme.



The programme was also held at the six zonal offices of the GHMC in which 52 complaints were received.

The Hyderabad collectorate received 156 complaints, most of them related to the government’s free housing scheme, pensions and land acquisition.