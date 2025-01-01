Prajavani gives hope to disabled watchman

Hyderabad:Neela Shekhar, a 50-year-old resident of TMG Colony in Katedan, who used to work as a watchman, visited the Prajavani programme on Tuesday with his family members to seek help, following serious health issues. He has been paralysed for six years, unable to move his right leg and arm. His condition has made it impossible for him to continue working and support his family.

Shekhar, accompanied by his wife Neela Mangamma, hoped for some help. "I don't know how to live. I don't know how long I will suffer," he lamented. The couple has two children, one married and the other living with them.

Upon seeing Shekhar's condition, Dr G. Chinna Reddy, vice chairman of the State Planning Commission and in-charge of Prajavani, had a wheelchair arranged for him. Shekhar tearfully thanked Dr Chinna Reddy and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Prajavani officials for their support.

Mangamma expressed gratitude for the support they received. "We came here hoping for something positive. We finally got some hope, and the officers were respectful and polite," she said.

During the Prajavani held at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, 354 applications were registered. Dr Chinna Reddy and state nodal officer Divya addressed several issues on the spot, while others were forwarded to the relevant departments.

Of the 354 applications, 141 were related to the panchayat raj and rural development department, 71 to the electricity department, 42 to the revenue department and 100 to other departments. Officials including Rakesh Reddy, Jagan, Sai, Sahadev and Sheshu participated in the event.