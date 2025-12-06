Praja Vedika Seeks Strict Action On Corrupt Officials

WARANGAL: State chairman of Praja Vedika, Thirunahari Sheshu, strongly demanded that the government take strict action against corrupt officials and employees working in government departments. He was speaking to the media at Subedari in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

He cited the recent arrest of the Hanamkonda additional collector, who was caught accepting a bribe of ₹60,000 for the renewal of a school’s permission, as clear evidence of the high level of corruption in government offices.

Sheshu noted that when a key official in the Collectorate itself is involved in corruption, it reflects a deep-rooted problem. He pointed out that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has uncovered crores of rupees in illegal assets from officials across various departments in Telangana, including revenue, irrigation, municipal, civil supplies and police.

In view of these repeated incidents, he stressed the urgent need for the government to enact strong laws to curb corruption. He said that common people are suffering because of the corruption of rulers, officials and employees.

The Praja Vedika chairman demanded that the government not only suspend but dismiss officials found guilty of corruption. He also alleged that rulers may be reluctant to frame strict anti-corruption laws because they fear such legislation themselves.