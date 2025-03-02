 Top
Praja Vani to Resume on March 3

Telangana
DC Correspondent
2 March 2025 8:41 PM IST

People can submit their grievances at the district integrated offices. Collector Hanumanthu assured that the programme will address public concerns promptly.

District collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu. (DC)

Nizamabad: The Prajavani public redressal programme will resume in Nizamabad from March 3, with district collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu and other officials set to receive memorandums from citizens and organisations. The initiative was postponed due to the graduates and teachers MLC elections. People can submit their grievances at the district integrated offices. Collector Hanumanthu assured that the programme will address public concerns promptly.

Late Speaker Sripada Rao's birth anniversary celebrated

The 87th birth anniversary of the late Duddilla Sripada Rao, former speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, was officially celebrated in the erstwhile Adilabad district. District officials and dignitaries paid rich floral tributes and recalled his contributions to society.

During the event, speakers highlighted Sripada Rao’s inspiring journey — from his early days as a sarpanch to rising to the prestigious role of Assembly Speaker. Officials urged students to learn about his legacy, emphasising his commitment to representing the poor and downtrodden.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

