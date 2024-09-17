 Top
Praja Palana Dinotsavam Observed in Health Department

Telangana
DC Correspondent
17 Sep 2024 5:41 PM GMT
"On the auspicious occasion of the celebration of Telangana Prajapalana Day, we pay tribute to the martyred Telangana fighters who marked the beginning of the emergence of the Praja Palana system," Damodar Rajanarasimha said. (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Praja Palana Day was observed with the hoisting of the National Flag by health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha at the district collector's office in Sangareddy on Tuesday. The minister garlanded the statue of Telangana Talli and paid floral tributes to the stupa of the martyrs. Later, he received the salute of the district police.

"On the auspicious occasion of the celebration of Telangana Prajapalana Day, we pay tribute to the martyred Telangana fighters who marked the beginning of the emergence of the Praja Palana system," the minister said.

The Praja Palana Dinotsavam was observed at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Panjagutta.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
