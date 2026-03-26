Praja Palana Clears Files, Launches Sanitation Drive

Hyderabad: The state government’s 99‑day programme, “Praja Palana–Pragathi Pranalika,” has recorded significant progress in its opening phase, with over 1.06 lakh pending files cleared across departments between March 6 and March 15. The initiative, designed to strengthen grassroots governance and speed up welfare delivery, also saw an extensive sanitation drive during the same period.

According to official data, 1,06,598 files were disposed of, while 455.14 tonnes of solid waste were removed from village offices to the state secretariat. The drive drew massive public participation, averaging 1.7 lakh people daily and totalling over 21 lakh individuals in ten days. Participants included ward members, sarpanches, ministers, MLAs and MPs.

The campaign resulted in the cleaning of 1,85,648 government office rooms and buildings, from gram panchayat offices to state‑level institutions. Conceptualised by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the programme was launched with development works in Greater Hyderabad, including the inauguration of an eco hill park at Kothwalguda and the foundation laying for the Radial Road–2 interchange at Budvel Layout.

The government also organised Rythu Celebrations from March 19 to 22, during which financial assistance under the Rythu Bharosa scheme was credited to around 70 lakh farmers. At an event in Siddipet district on Sunday, investment support of Rs 6,000 per acre was released, with Rs 3,500 crore deposited into farmers’ accounts in a single day.

The agriculture department conducted awareness programmes and exhibitions on modern farming practices, schemes and oil palm cultivation. A three‑day Rythu Mela from March 20 to 22 further strengthened outreach.

On the infrastructure front, projects included a Rs 300‑crore oil palm factory at Narmetta in Nangunur mandal, Siddipet district.

Public health measures featured cleaning of overhead reservoirs, “Friday–Dry Day” campaigns to curb disease and manage e‑waste, and “Happy Sunday” initiatives promoting community participation and sanitation workers’ welfare.

A Cabinet sub‑committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is monitoring implementation, while chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao has developed a dashboard for real‑time tracking.