Prabhas Bats for Anti-Drug Awareness Campaign

Actor Prabhas, known for his societal contributions, has extended his support to the Telangana government's anti-drug awareness program. In a video message, the actor shared a heartfelt plea against drug use, urging fans and citizens to make better life choices.

“Life offers us plenty of ways to enjoy and be entertained. We have people who love us and loved ones for whom we live. So, why do we need drugs, Darlings? Let’s quit drugs today,” says Prabhas in the video. He also encouraged people to help those battling addiction by calling the toll-free number 8712671111, emphasising the government's commitment to their recovery. The video has gone viral on social media, earning praise and admiration for Prabhas' heartfelt initiative.

Meanwhile, Prabhas recently injured his ankle during filming and has been advised to rest, leading to the cancellation of his scheduled visit to Japan. The trip was planned for the premiere of one of his films, marking his first promotional event in the country. Addressing his Japanese fans, Prabhas said, “To my dear fans in Japan, I’m sorry I won’t be able to join you for the premiere due to my injury. I hope you enjoy the film, and I look forward to meeting you soon.”

The pan-India star has a slate of highly anticipated films, including Fauji, The Raja Saab, Spirit, and Salaar 2, all in various stages of production. Prabhas is expected to resume work once he fully recovers from his injury.