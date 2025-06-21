Prabhakar Rao Stays Mum, SIT May Seek Custody

Hyderabad: SIT officials on Friday asked former SIB chief T. Prabhakar Rao, prime accused in the phone tapping case, to cooperate with them by giving information related to the case. The officials said they would file a report to the court seeking custody for questioning.

The former SIB chief on Friday appeared before the SIT officials at the Jubilee Hills police station for the fifth consecutive time in connection with the phone tapping case.

Based on the statements of several senior IPS officers and witnesses, the SIT officials continued to question the former SIB chief. Prabhakar Rao, however, maintained silence and reportedly did not reveal anything related to the phone tapping case.

Even though the SIT officials had reportedly put the statements of several IPS officers in connection with the phone tapping issue in front of him, Prabhakar Rao informed the SIT officials that he complied with the rules as per the Review Committee.

In an eight-hour-long questioning on Friday, Prabhakar Rao reportedly said, "Nothing more to tell, I informed you (SIT) what I had knowledge."

The SIT officials asked the former SIB chief to cooperate with them. “Otherwise, they would file a comprehensive report before the court of law seeking custodial questioning.”

The SIT officials are likely to record statements of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar in connection with the phone tapping case. Sanjay Kumar earlier alleged that his mobile phones were intercepted during the elections held before 2023. Based on the allegations, the SIT is planning to summon the Union minister for recording his statements.

Former MLA Gone Prakash, who appeared before the SIT on Friday, said that the SIT recorded his statements in connection with the phone tapping case. "I appeared as a witness in the case and gave the information to the SIT. During the elections, my phone was intercepted, and he also told the media. The BRS came to power second consecutive time after they indulged in phone tapping and got inputs," Prakash alleged.