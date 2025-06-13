Prabhakar Rao Ordered to Stay in India

Hyderabad:Phone-tapping case prime accused T. Prabhkar Rao on Thursday appeared before the Nampally Metropolitan Magistrate Court in relation to pending proceedings against him which sought that he be declared a proclaimed offender.

The court questioned him over not responding to non-bailable warrants issued against him, and asked it should not direct the police to take him into custody. Counsel for Prabhakar Rao replied that the Supreme Court had given the former SIB chief protection against coercive measures and that he was cooperating with the investigation.



The court directed Prabhakar Rao to submit a security bond for Rs 2 lakh and directed him to not leave the country. The court had earlier issued a proclamation against Prabhakar Rao on the request of the Telangana police to declare him as a proclaimed offender. As per earlier orders, he was scheduled to appear before the Nampally court by June 20.