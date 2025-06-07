Prabhakar Rao Likely To Return To India On June 9

Hyderabad:The Indian Embassy in the United States reportedly issued an emergency transit warrant to former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao, following orders by the Supreme Court to appear before the inquiry into the phone tapping case.

The transit warrant comes in the wake of Prabhakar’s presence before the SIT on June 9. Prabhakar Rao would reportedly be leaving for India on Saturday to appear before the SIT on Monday. He is likely to arrive in the country on Sunday night.

However, west zone DCP S.M. Vijay Kumar denied the police had any information when Deccan Chronicle approached him. He further said, “The date for Prabhakar Rao to appear before the SIT would be decided by the Supreme Court. Just three days before the date fixed by the SC, an emergency transit warrant would be issued. For now, we do not have any information on this.”