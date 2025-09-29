PR Issues ZP Quota for 31 Districts

Hyderabad: The panchayat raj department issued a gazette allocating reservations for Zilla Parishad (ZP) chairpersons in 31 districts, with the exception of Hyderabad and Medchal districts come under urban local bodies.

Thirteen ZPs have been reserved for the Backward Classes, in line with the government's initiative to reserve 42 per cent of the local bodies posts for members of the community. Eight ZP chairperson posts are unreserved, six have been allotted to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) community and four to the Scheduled Tribes.

The reserved seats are as follows: BC community: Jayashanker Bhupalapally, Karimnagar, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Siddipet, Suryapet and Vikarabad; Reserved for women: Mahbubnagar, Mancherial, Nagarkurnool, Nizamabad. Wanaparthy and Yadadri Bhongir. ST community: Khammam, Warangal; Reserved for women: Mulugu, Nalgonda. SC community: Jogulamba Gadwal, Rajanna Sircilla, Sangareddy; reserved for women: Hanamkonda, Jangoan, Rangareddy. Unreserved: Bhadradri Kothagudem, Kamareddy, Mahbubabad, Medak; reserved for women: Adilabad, Jagtial, Narayanpet and Peddapalli.