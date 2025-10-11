Power Utilities Prepare To Meet Rising Demand In Telangana

HYDERABAD: With power demand rising steadily, Telangana’s Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL, southern discom) and Transmission Corporation (Transco) have launched an extensive upgrade drive to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply during the upcoming summer. At a review meeting held at the corporate office, Southern discom CMD Musharraf Faruqui stressed the need for advance preparation, noting that peak demand is expected to increase from 19,500 MW to 20,000 MW next year, with Greater Hyderabad alone projected to touch 5,000 MW.

To meet this surge, the utilities will install 3,866 new distribution transformers (DTRs) and upgrade 431 power transformers (PTRs) across the southern network. For the first time in Telangana, 1,000 kVA transformers will replace existing 500 kVA units operating beyond 70 per cent capacity, mainly in Greater Hyderabad.

Additionally, high-capacity 16 MVA power transformers will be set up at key substations in Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Manikonda, Gachibowli and other high-load zones to handle growing urban demand efficiently and address space constraints.

Faruqui directed officials to coordinate closely with field engineers, conduct detailed assessments in high-demand areas and finalise implementation plans within a week. He instructed that repair and maintenance works begin by the end of October and all summer action plan works be completed before December.

