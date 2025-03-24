Power plants won’t face coal supply constraints, says Kishan

Hyderabad: Union coal and mines minister G. Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the government has decided to provide adequate coal to power plants to meet their obligations under the power purchase agreements, irrespective of annual contracted quantity (ACQ) levels.

In addition, he said companies will sell coal through the single window e-auctions, which caters to all the sectors including power sector.

Giving a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Kishan Reddy said that the supply of coal to thermal power plants was earlier governed by New Coal Distribution Policy, 2007 (NCDP). But the provisions of coal linkages of NCDP for the power sector have been replaced by the Shakti Policy 2017.

The coal supply under these policies is supplied as per the commercial terms and conditions of the Fuel Supply Agreement (FSA) executed between coal companies and power plants.

Kishan Reddy said that Coal India Limited has adopted a number of measures to increase coal production and is adopting mass production technologies to improve the coal production.

He also pointed out regular liaison by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for grounding of new projects and operation of existing projects. SCCL has initiated action for developing infrastructure for evacuation of coal like Coal Handling Plants (CHPs), crushers, mobile crushers, pre-weigh-bins, among others.