Power interruption in several areas in Karimnagar on Dec. 28

Hyderabad: TSTransco on Thursday informed that the power supply in several areas in erstwhile Karimnagar district would be interrupted for half an hour on December 28 from 11 am to 1 pm.

In a statement, it said Grid India was planning to conduct a mock exercise on December 28 from 11 am to 1 pm as a regular exercise to prepare for any emergency that involves restoration of power supply in the event of total failure of power supply in all the States of Southern Region.

The exercise is carried out every year, specifically to provide start-up supply to NTPC Ramagundam Generating Station via the HVDC Bhadravati-Ramagundam Inter Regional link-in coordination with PGCIL, TGTransco , and NTPC Ramagundam.

Therefore, there will be an expected power interruption for about 30 minutes for loads in Korutla, Metpally, Medipally, Kathalapur, Raikal, Jagtial Rural, Kodimyal, Mallial, Vemulawada Rural, Gangadhara, Ramadugu, Choppadandi part and Nandagiri feeders of Jagtial, which are being fed from 220KV Jagtial substation.