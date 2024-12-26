 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Power interruption in several areas in Karimnagar on Dec. 28

Telangana
M Srinivas
26 Dec 2024 6:15 PM IST
Power supply (Representational Image)
x
TSTransco on Thursday informed that the power supply in several areas in erstwhile Karimnagar district would be interrupted for half an hour on December 28 from 11 am to 1 pm. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: TSTransco on Thursday informed that the power supply in several areas in erstwhile Karimnagar district would be interrupted for half an hour on December 28 from 11 am to 1 pm.

In a statement, it said Grid India was planning to conduct a mock exercise on December 28 from 11 am to 1 pm as a regular exercise to prepare for any emergency that involves restoration of power supply in the event of total failure of power supply in all the States of Southern Region.

The exercise is carried out every year, specifically to provide start-up supply to NTPC Ramagundam Generating Station via the HVDC Bhadravati-Ramagundam Inter Regional link-in coordination with PGCIL, TGTransco , and NTPC Ramagundam.

Therefore, there will be an expected power interruption for about 30 minutes for loads in Korutla, Metpally, Medipally, Kathalapur, Raikal, Jagtial Rural, Kodimyal, Mallial, Vemulawada Rural, Gangadhara, Ramadugu, Choppadandi part and Nandagiri feeders of Jagtial, which are being fed from 220KV Jagtial substation.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
TSTransco Power supply NTPC Mock drill 
India Southern States Telangana Karimnagar 
M Srinivas
About the AuthorM Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick