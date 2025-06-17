Power Demand In Telangana Growing By 10 Per Cent Yearly, Power Utilities CMDs

Hyderabad: The Chairman and Managing Directors (CMDs) of power utilities of Telangana said the demand for power in the State was growing by an average of 10 per cent every year.

Notably, in areas surrounding Hyderabad within the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited Discom’s jurisdiction, the demand is increasing by 15 to 20 per cent. This year, the State recorded a peak demand of 17,162 MW.

In the Southern discom, the peak demand increased by 5.36 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023, and there was an 11.71 per cent growth in demand from last year to this year. To meet this, power utilities have developed a five-year plan and are undertaking measures such as establishing new substations and additional Power Transformers (PTRs) to cater to future needs.

This was stated by the CMDs during a power-point presentation to Naveen Mittal, who recently assumed charge as Principal Secretary of Energy department. He held a review meeting with the CMDs of power utilities in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The CMDs explained to him the power supply and distribution system in the State.

Naveen Mittal first reviewed operations with D Krishna Bhaskar, CMD of Telangana Transco at Vidyut Soudha, followed by a visit to the State Load Dispatch Center and other wings. Later, he reviewed operations with Musharraf Faruqui, CMD of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited at Corporate Office, Mint Compound.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Mittal stated that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were giving utmost priority to the power sector. He provided several suggestions to the CMDs and noted that the power demand was expected to increase significantly due to the State government's initiatives like Future City and industrial expansion.

“As Telangana Core Urban Region is a hub for economic activities, it is likely to experience even higher annual power demand,” he said, urging all organizations to work in coordination to establish a robust supply and distribution system in line with this growth.

He also asked officials and staff to remain vigilant during the current monsoon season to ensure uninterrupted power supply and to promptly address consumer complaints.