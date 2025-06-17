Power Cuts Surge, Battery Sales Soar In Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Despite repeated assurances from the Southern Telangana Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) that power cuts in Hyderabad and GHMC areas are due to routine maintenance, the growing number of consumer complaints and a sharp surge in battery sales suggest otherwise. Outages have become more frequent this month, leading to mounting public frustration and casting doubt on the official explanation.



TGSPDCL has maintained that the disruptions are part of monsoon-preparedness measures, including tree trimming and infrastructure checks aimed at preventing weather-related faults. However, residents across several localities have reported increased load shedding in June compared to April and May, with no clear weather-linked triggers.

Complaints have poured in from various parts of the city. Mohd Ayaaz, a resident of Odyssey Villas in Yamnampet under Ghatkesar mandal, tagged the power minister on social media, stating: “We are facing power cuts for three hours for no reason. Neither a single drop of rainfall nor heavy winds—please address this issue with the concerned authorities.”

Prasad from Bolaram said they faced four-hour outages and none of the TGSPDCL helpline numbers listed in the app were functional. He said his attempts to contact the fuse-off call centre and the control room were unsuccessful.

These persistent and unpredictable outages have fuelled a steep rise in the sale of backup power systems. Battery dealers across the city report significant growth in demand for inverter batteries, power storage units and power banks. The trend contradicts the claim that power cuts are controlled and scheduled.

Bharat, who runs Varun Batteries in Chaitanyapuri, said, “Customers are unsure whether to buy batteries now that the monsoon has started. Still, with erratic power and inconsistent weather, many return after a couple of visits. We sold about 15 batteries in April and May, but have already sold 25 this month. We expect to reach 40 by month-end.”

Residents say the situation is worse than what is being acknowledged. Krishna Prasad of Sai Nagar said, “Power cuts are unpredictable and last for hours. Even when we call the fuse office, no one gives a straight answer. The situation is worse than what the officials claim.”

The disconnect between TGSPDCL’s claims and the lived experiences of residents highlights a growing credibility gap. Unless the issues of supply shortfall and infrastructure preparedness are addressed, unscheduled outages are likely to persist, regardless of the maintenance narrative being offered.