Power Cut in Dammaiguda Today

Hyderabad: Dammaiguda and surrounding colonies will face a three-hour power outage on Thursday from 10 am to 1 pm due to tree-trimming work on the 11kV Bhavana Rushi feeder linked to the 33/11kV NN Colony substation, according to the assistant engineer, Dammaiguda.

Affected colonies include Maruthi Nagar, Essar Enclave, Tirumala Enclave Phase 1 and 2, Venkataramana Colony, Ayyappa Colony, Siddhartha Nagar, Tarika Enclave, Tarapuri Colony, Sai Brindavan Colony, Sai Puri Colony, Eshwaraiah Enclave and Sai Nagar.