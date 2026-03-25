Power Artisans Call For Indefinite Strike From April 8

WARANGAL: The Telangana Vidyut Artisan Employees Joint Action Committee (TVAE-JAC) has announced a state-wide indefinite strike from April 8, warning that the agitation will proceed if the state government and power utilities fail to address their long-pending demands.

The decision was taken at a general body meeting held at Palla Ravinder Reddy Bhavan in Hanamkonda, where union leaders called upon workers to unite for the agitation.

The artisans’ key demands include regularisation of unmanned and piece-rate workers and implementation of conversion rules in line with APSEB norms. State JAC chairman Satish Reddy, convenor Chandra Reddy and other leaders said workers had been left with no option but to launch a phased protest to secure their rights.

As part of the agitation, demonstrations will be held in front of division offices on March 26 and March 30, followed by a ‘Vanta-Varpu’ (mass cooking) protest at circle offices on April 2. Workers at the KTPS-Paloncha plant will stage a protest at the Genco gate on April 4.

The protest will intensify with a ‘Chalo Warangal’ rally and a maha dharna in front of the TGNPDCL headquarters on April 7. Leaders warned that if there is no response from the government and management by then, artisan, unmanned and piece-rate workers across TGGENCO, TGTRANSCO, TGSPDCL and TGNPDCL will launch an indefinite strike from 9 am on April 8.

The JAC urged artisans and contract workers to participate in large numbers to ensure the success of the agitation.

Several district and company-level leaders, including TGNPDCL chairman Dharavath Sikindar, Transco convenor Venkatesh and Warangal district chairman Saleem Pasha, attended the meeting.