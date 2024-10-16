Karimnagar: A poster pasted on Monday night in Katlakunta village of Medipally mandal in Jagtial district by ‘Prajala Manchi Kore Samstha’ (Organisation seeking good of people) warned people that those who practice black magic (witchcraft) will be killed. The warning triggered panic among people.

The poster written in red ink and pasted on a foundation stone in the village stated that based on complaints received from people, the organisation had decided to kill all those practicing black magic one-by-one and would start with two persons from Gachhunuthi colony and then other persons of Gundlawada Kattu, Gollalawada Kattu, Goundlawada, milk centre and those living in Mala and Madiga Wada Kattu.

It said the organisation does not know when and where to kill them. The villagers who remained silent till date and did not support those persons doing black magic are urged to remain like that. If anyone tries to back them (witchcraft), they will also face the same fate, the poster warned.

Police rushed to the village and removed the poster. Circle inspector B. Suresh Babu told Deccan Chronicle that two years back a similar incident took place in Jagannathpur village of Raikal mandal. Miscreants had put up a warning on a banner threatening eight villagers for practicing black magic, but no untoward incidents occurred.

The police with their Kala Brundham created awareness among people on various aspects and asked them not to believe in witchcraft and quacks.

Incidents of black magic or any unusual death occurred in the surrounding villages till date. Miscreants might have pasted the poster to create panic among villagers. The police registered a case and started an investigation, he added.