Poster warning CM Revanth creates stir in political circles

KARIMNAGAR: A political poster kept by some unknown people in the name of Congress activists criticising the Congress government created a stir in the political circles here in Rajanna Sircilla district on Thursday.

The poster said that the Congress government is deceiving people like that of the BRS government pertaining to the sanctioning of ration cards to eligible people. Intelligent Chief Minister Revanth Reddy must think about the issue and must resolve it as soon as possible.

It also said that so many eligible poor people who did not get ration cards during the BRS government are eagerly waiting for the cards, because without ration cards, many people are not getting labour cards and are not able to avail welfare schemes.

The CM must take necessary steps for sanctioning ration cards immediately, but should not deceive people with mesmerizing words. The poster signed off with a note warning the CM and Congress government.

The Congress leaders blamed the BRS alleging that they only kept the posters in the name of Congress activists. The BRS leaders also blamed the Congress leaders alleging that the Congress activists were not happy with the government that is why they kept the posters warning the government and CM. Later, police rushed to Gandhi Chowk in Sircilla town and removed the poster