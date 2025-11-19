Post Hidma’s Encounter, Security Forces Focus on Tirupathi

Hyderabad: By utilising the service of surrendered Maoist leaders including the Mallojula Venugopal, the security forces have all set to focus on the regular movements of the banned Maoist party general secretary Thippiri Tirupathi, a native of united Karimnagar district.

Interestingly, Mallojula Venugopal, who gave up arms and joined mainstream life, released a video in which he asked the Maoist party cadre and leaders to surrender before the police rather than losing lives. He also stated that outdated ideology of Maoist party would not lead the party activities after the technology has been improved and the security forces use latest technologies to track movements of Maoist party leaders in Dandakaranya, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

After Andhra Pradesh eliminating Maoist leader Madvi Hidma in an alleged encounter and detained more than 50 persons and latest encounter in which Tech Shanker reportedly was gunned down, the security forces reportedly intensified tracking the regular movements Thippiri Tirupathi, who plays a key role in Maoist party.

Tirupathi is native of Korutla in Jagtial district and joined the Maoist movement in 1983. He is in the hit list of National Investigation Agency (NIA) after he played a key role in Dantewada attack on security forces. Following the death of Nambala Keshava in an alleged encounter, Tirupathi was appointed as the general secretary of Maoist party in September 2025.

According to sources, after the encounter of Hidma, who earlier escaped several times from police encounters, the security forces reportedly obtained key leads from the arrested cadre and intensified the combing to trace out Tirupathi’s whereabouts.

In a major setback to the outlawed Maoist party, police also gunned down Tech Shanker who handled the weapon manufacturing units for Maoists in a latest encounter in Andhra Pradesh.