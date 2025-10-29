Post-Diwali Cough Cases Surge In Hyderabad City

Hyderabad: Doctors are witnessing a sharp rise in cases of persistent and recurring cough, especially among children and young adults, following the recent spell of fluctuating weather and post-Diwali pollution. Basti Dawakhanas have been reporting 30 to 35 such cases daily, with health experts attributing the trend to poor food habits, environmental allergens and weakened immunity.

According to paediatric specialists, the problem is particularly severe among children. “After Covid-19, we are seeing an increase in adenoid inflammation and tonsillitis. The immune system has become hyperreactive — it overresponds to infections, making recovery longer,” said Dr Aparna C., clinical director of neonatology at KIMS Cuddles, adding that identifying the right bacterial cause and distinguishing between persistent infection and inflammation is crucial for effective treatment.

Dr Bandari Rajkumar, senior intensivist, explained that a persistent cough in young individuals is often linked to allergies, air pollution, acid reflux and post-viral airway sensitivity. “Unlike older adults, lung disease is rare in the young. The main culprits are uncontrolled asthma and undiagnosed sinusitis. Overuse of cough syrups only masks the problem. Early evaluation with chest imaging and spirometry helps in accurate diagnosis and treatment,” he said.

Emphasising the role of environmental triggers, Dr Narahari, professor of paediatrics at Nagarkurnool Medical College, noted that allergic cough is often associated with asthma and allergic rhinitis. “Urban pollution, dust and pollen are major triggers. Parents should seek medical help if a child’s cough lasts beyond two to three weeks,” he said.

Doctors across the city agree that the combination of post-festival smoke, seasonal change and immune hypersensitivity after Covid-19 is driving the current spike. They advised parents and children to wear masks in crowded places and maintain proper hygiene by washing hands regularly.